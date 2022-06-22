CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Brush Fire, Colorado News, Grass Fire, Highway 7, North Metro Fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with North Metro Fire rescued four dogs from Tuesday’s fire near Broomfield. The grass fire broke out near Huron Street and 175th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

(credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the devastation.

(credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

North Metro Fire tweeted, “As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters’ faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too!”

(credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

