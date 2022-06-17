CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Otero County News

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning south of Otero County was estimated at 2,000 acres on Friday night. The so-called “Black Hills Fire” is burning about 7 miles south of Otero County on Piñon Canyon Maneuver site.

(credit: Danny Chavez, Otero County)

Heavy smoke was blowing into the county from the south and there were reports of flames visible from Highway 350.

That fire was burning about 30 miles southwest of La Junta. What caused the fire is being investigated.

