OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning south of Otero County was estimated at 2,000 acres on Friday night. The so-called “Black Hills Fire” is burning about 7 miles south of Otero County on Piñon Canyon Maneuver site.
Heavy smoke was blowing into the county from the south and there were reports of flames visible from Highway 350.
Updated photo south of Otero County on PCMS this evening. Black Hills Fire now estimated at 2,000 acres. Photo from Danny Chavez – Emergency Manager pic.twitter.com/G8GOX5Stiu
— Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) June 18, 2022
That fire was burning about 30 miles southwest of La Junta. What caused the fire is being investigated.