C.J. Cron Hits 2 HRs, Leads Rockies To 10-4 Win Over PadresC.J. Cron homered twice among his three hits and drove in five runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 10-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Chess Match UnderwayWhat to do with the puck was a big focus for each team during practice Friday.

Avs Franchise Fortunes Aren't MacKinnon's To Shoulder AloneNathan MacKinnon has gone from "Why me?" to "Why not us?"

Lightning Not Using Elevation As Excuse In Stanley Cup FinalThe Tampa Bay Lightning said they don't consider the elevation a reason they shouldn't be able to tie the series on Saturday night.

Singer Behind 1,000 Colorado Avalanche National Anthems Watches Stanley Cup Final From Around The GlobeLegendary National Anthem singer Jake Schroeder has performed in front of the Avalanche crowd more than 1,000 times, but as an historic season comes to a close, Schroeder is in France.

Colorado Avalanche Net Belongs To Darcy Kuemper In Stanley Cup FinalThere was no goalie controversy then and there’s no goalie controversy now for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper has coach Jared Bednar's trust going into Game 2 Saturday night.