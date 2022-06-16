PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A search continues in Colorado for a man who reportedly fell into the Roaring Fork River.
The incident happened in the middle of the day on Wednesday in a rough stretch of the river known as the Devil’s Punch Bowl with extremely rugged whitewater. That’s located in Pitkin County about 7 miles east of Aspen.
Parker Lathrop, Chief Deputy of Operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, told CBS4 that there are numerous large rocks in that stretch of river and there have been times when people have gotten trapped.
“There’s a substantial history with this stretch of river,” Lathrop said.