Kadri Skates With Stick For 1st Time Since Injuring ThumbInjured Colorado Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano skated with an assistant coach Thursday after missing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kadri skated with a stick in his hand for the first time since injuring his right thumb crashing into the boards during the last round.

Colorado Avalanche Display Sky High Confidence In Game 1 Win Of Stanley Cup FinalThese Avalanche may be the upstarts but they're not fazed by the prospect of having to dethrone the two-time defending champions to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup.

Colorado Audit: More Regulation Of Sports Betting NeededA Colorado state audit has found that regulators failed to perform exhaustive background checks on 35 sports betting operators currently operating under temporary licenses.

Avs Take Game 1 Of Stanley Cup Final In OT Against LightningAndre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Avs Fans Flock To Ball Arena For Game 1 Of Stanley Cup FinalOutside Ball Arena on night one of the Stanley Cup Final nearly every fan share how lucky they were to be there.

Heading To An Avs Stanley Cup Final Watch Party? Here's What You Need To KnowOn a high shelf behind the bar at Sobo 151 Bar and Grill is a replica of the Stanley Cup. Two decades ago, the owner decided to make the place a hockey bar.