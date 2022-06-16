GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 25 was completely shut down in Greenwood Village Thursday due to a police response, the police department confirmed with CBS4. It impacted traffic in both directions outside city limits as well. The interstate reopened at 1:30 p.m. after being closed for about an hour.
According to Greenwood Village Police Department and CDOT, the response was impacting traffic on I-25 in both directions between exit 199 (Bellevue Avenue) and exit 196 (E Dry Creek Road), including light rail traffic. The response itself was closer between E Arapahoe Road and E Orchard Road.