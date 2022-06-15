DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County Commissioner wants to look into taking over a Denver park located in Douglas County. Daniels Park is a place of beauty. It includes an area set aside for use by indigenous people. It’s home to many bison.

Commissioner George Teal told a study session of county commissioners, “I’d like to request an executive session specifically for the purposes of receiving legal advice on proceeding with taking action to bring Daniels Park into Douglas County ownership.”

The battle over the park stems from Denver passing a law forbidding concealed weapons in its parks. The city already had a ban on “open carry” of firearms.

Teal sees the new law as a violation of the second amendment.

Scott Gilmore at Denver Parks takes strong issue with the thought of taking the park away.

“They can’t take back something they never really owned because this land was deeded by a family to the City and County of Denver.”

That goes way back to between 1920-37. It’s named for Maj. William Cooke Daniels, a partner in the Daniels & Fisher department store.

“Creating an expensive legal battle with Denver is not governing well, but is instead infusing politics into yet another decision,” Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas wrote in a newsletter to constituents.

Gilmore promises Denver will fight any effort by Douglas County to take over the park.

“If this went forward, yeah it would end up in court. It’s not like we’re going to say, ‘it’s okay.'”

He says if the court sided with Douglas County it would then have to pay Denver for the land. The estimate $800 million.