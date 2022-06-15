DENVER (CBS4) – June is usually one of the wettest months of years but measurable precipitation has been scarce so far. Temperatures have also been above normal most days so far this month.

From June 1-14, the average temperature in Denver was 68.2 degrees which is about 2.5 degrees above normal. The warmest day of the month so far was last Saturday when Denver officially reached 100 degrees. It was the warmest day in the city since last July.

In terms of precipitation, the month started quite wet with rain that stared on the final day of May and continued into June 1. Since then, measurable moisture has been very limited. There have been multiple days with a “trace” of precipitation meaning it rained, but there was not enough rain to be measured. That is why Denver is currently above a half inch below normal with moisture this month. June is usually the third wettest month of the year with average precipitation around 2 inches.

So, what will happen during the second half of the month? Most forecasts call for temperatures to remain above normal most days while the drier than normal weather may finally end.

The 6-10 day forecast for temperatures around the country shows much warmer than normal temperatures across most of the southern part of the nation. The warmer than normal air should extend as far west as Colorado.

The precipitation forecast is usually more complicated and that is the case through the end of June. The southern half of Colorado is expected to be somewhat wetter than normal while the Denver metro area has equal chances of being drier or wetter than normal.

Looking at the smaller picture, Denver and the Front Range will remain dry through at least Thursday. There is a slim chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and then a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also be above normal Thursday through at least the first day of summer coming up on Tuesday.