Heading To An Avs Stanley Cup Final Watch Party? Here's What You Need To KnowOn a high shelf behind the bar at Sobo 151 Bar and Grill is a replica of the Stanley Cup. Two decades ago, the owner decided to make the place a hockey bar.

Four Coloradans Will Join U.S. Women's National Team In Commerce City This MonthFour Colorado natives will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 25.

Stanley Cup Final Pits Lightning Vs. High-Scoring AvalancheTo win the Stanley Cup each of the past two years, the Tampa Bay Lightning had to go through the stingy New York Islanders, defending Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens backstopped by goaltender Carey Price.

Avs' Bednar Longs To Swap Spots With Lightning's CooperJared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup.

Singer Behind 1,000 Colorado Avalanche National Anthems Will Watch Stanley Cup Final From Around The GlobeLegendary National Anthem singer Jake Schroeder has performed in front of the Avalanche crowd more than 1,000 times, but as an historic season comes to a close, Schroeder is in France.

New To Hockey? Here's A Crash Course On Rules And Terms You Might Hear With The Avalanche In The Stanley Cup FinalThe Avs are playing for the Stanley Cup! Are you just getting into hockey? Here's a list of terms and rules you may see when you watch the games.