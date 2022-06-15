CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It appears bears are getting smarter in Boulder, or at least one bear. Video shared by Matt Benjamin shows a mama bear figuring a way around a bear-proof trash can.

He says she used her mouth to pinch the latch and open the can. She grabbed a bag of trash and walked away.

He originally caught the sow and her two cubs on Tuesday sniffing around the trash cans. He said he thought the cans would be fine.

If you look closely, it looks like the mother has already been tagged. It’s not clear if Colorado Parks and Wildlife have been made aware of the encounter or what the next action will be.

