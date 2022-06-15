BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – It appears bears are getting smarter in Boulder, or at least one bear. Video shared by Matt Benjamin shows a mama bear figuring a way around a bear-proof trash can.
He says she used her mouth to pinch the latch and open the can. She grabbed a bag of trash and walked away.
He originally caught the sow and her two cubs on Tuesday sniffing around the trash cans. He said he thought the cans would be fine.
@jesslisi and I had some adorable visitors tonight. A mama bear and her two cubs.
This is the wild urban interface. Thankfully we have bear cans. #boulder @bouldercolorado @COParksWildlife #Colorado pic.twitter.com/IAEULtW36b
— Matt Benjamin (@MBforBoulder) June 14, 2022
If you look closely, it looks like the mother has already been tagged. It’s not clear if Colorado Parks and Wildlife have been made aware of the encounter or what the next action will be.