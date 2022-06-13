CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people have died and multiple vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck.

CSP says the crash involving the semi also involved a motorcyclist.

The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m.

It appears on a CDOT camera one lane on the far left is getting by.

(credit: CDOT)

Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.

