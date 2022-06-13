WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people have died and multiple vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck.
CSP says the crash involving the semi also involved a motorcyclist.
I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022
The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022
It appears on a CDOT camera one lane on the far left is getting by.
Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.