Veteran Erik Johnson, Rookie Bowen Byram Form Tight Bond On 'D' For Colorado AvalancheThe chemistry of Colorado Avalanche defensemen Erik Johnson and Bowen Byram is undeniable and their stories have another link, too, as both have dealt with the lingering effects of concussions.

Schedule Released For Stanley Cup Final Matchup Between Avalanche And LightningThe Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche Ride Two Goalies Into Stanley Cup FinalFive years later, Matt Murray watches the Colorado Avalanche knowing how it feels to be Darcy Kuemper, who could be in net for the Stanley Cup Final after missing most of the third round and giving way to backup Pavel Francouz.

Avalanche Remain In Holding Pattern, Start Early Prep For FinalThe Avalanche are resting up and waiting to face either the New York Rangers or two-time defending champion Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final.

Dalton Risner Says Russell Wilson Better Than Advertised, Broncos Have Already Installed Entire OffenseWhile we are just in June, Russell Wilson has already made his mark on his new team. Dalton Risner says that he's has been better than advertised, as both a leader and teammate.

Colorado Avalanche Return To Practice; Players Soak Up Family Time Ahead Of Stanley Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche are back on the ice for practice, while also enjoying every moment they can with family ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.