DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting at 21st and Market Street. The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at just after 1 a.m.

Two victims were located, both adult males. One man died at the hospital.

The extent of the injuries to the other man have not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information.