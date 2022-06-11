CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans across the state participated in various March for Our Lives protests on Saturday. In Denver, hundreds showed up at Civic Center Park carrying signs and speaking about gun safety.

(credit: CBS)

Some people lay on the ground, motionless, on Civic Center Park’s amphitheater steps for minutes in silence honoring the lives of mass shooting victims.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette spoke at the rally in Denver.

The rallies happening this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States have demonstrators demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws.

(credit: CBS)

It’s the second March For Our Lives rally where thousands gathered in front of the Washington Monument. The inaugural March for Our Lives was held in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida.

(credit: CBS)

Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

Jennifer McRae