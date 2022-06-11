DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans across the state participated in various March for Our Lives protests on Saturday. In Denver, hundreds showed up at Civic Center Park carrying signs and speaking about gun safety.

Some people lay on the ground, motionless, on Civic Center Park’s amphitheater steps for minutes in silence honoring the lives of mass shooting victims.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette spoke at the rally in Denver.

Today, all across America, we #MarchForOurLives Thank you to the hundreds of people who came out in Denver this morning to make your voices heard. No more thoughts and prayers. No more waiting. The time to act on gun violence is now! pic.twitter.com/FiNVrV9Suz — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) June 11, 2022

The rallies happening this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States have demonstrators demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws.

It’s the second March For Our Lives rally where thousands gathered in front of the Washington Monument. The inaugural March for Our Lives was held in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida.

Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.