EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies searched for a shooting suspect on Saturday. Christopher Leonard is wanted in a shooting that happened in the area of 6100 Chaps View in Fountain.
Leonard, 43, is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. He was driving a grey 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate number CBE-068.
A shooting occurred in area of 6100 Chaps View located in Fountain, CO. (Midway near Pueblo)
suspect:
Pictured: White Male, Christopher Leonard
6’1” 300 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, red shirt, black pants driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram: plate CBE068.
STAY AWAY FROM AREA https://t.co/QP84MRmLck pic.twitter.com/UFpvxIi6Pk
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022