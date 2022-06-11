CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies searched for a shooting suspect on Saturday. Christopher Leonard is wanted in a shooting that happened in the area of 6100 Chaps View in Fountain.

Christopher Leonard (credit: El Paso County)

Leonard, 43, is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. He was driving a grey 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate number CBE-068.

