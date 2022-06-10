DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature will give Colorado a summer preview this weekend as temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s for most locations. We could even see a few places reach the triple digits on the eastern plains and western slope. If you want 70s or cooler you’ll have to climb up to at least 9,000 feet or higher in elevation.
We are not expecting any type of widespread organized weather over the weekend. We will see a handful of pop up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon due to daytime heating. If you get one of these it won’t last long but it will cool the temperature down. Brief rain and gusty winds can be expected in or near any storms that fire up.
It will stay hot right into early next week with 80s and 90s just about statewide. By Tuesday it looks like a rather strong cold front will move into the state. Behind it the air will be more seasonal for this time of year. The front could trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms so that is something we will monitor over the next few days.