(CBS4) – Let the music play and bring back the fireworks! Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019.
In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021.
CBS4 is proud to again partner with the small-but-mighty nonprofit The Civic Center Conservancy in bringing the family-friendly event back to life in Denver’s front yard.
The Colorado Symphony will perform along with a number of local musicians. And the Denver City and County Building will be the backdrop for the spectacular fireworks. There’s also a plan for food trucks and local brews.
The program is set to start 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 with CBS4 This Morning’s anchor team Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia serving as emcees.
We’ll get many more details about what to expect this year from Conservancy Executive Director Eric Lazzari on CBS4 News at Noon Thursday.