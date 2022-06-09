Captain's Crunch: Gritty Gabriel Landeskog Leads Colorado Avalanche To Stanley Cup FinalGabriel Landeskog radiates cool as the longtime leader of a Colorado Avalanche team headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

How Do The Avalanche Stack Up Against The Remaining Eastern Conference Teams?We don't know which Eastern Conference team the Avs will face in the Stanley Cup Final just yet, but let's take a look at the possible matchups.

Where The Broncos Will Play 'Will Be Issue No. 1' On Walton Family's PlateThe amount of money spent on the Denver Broncos will likely be a record for a bit, but the way things are going, another big sports team buy will exceed $4.65 billion.

'I Think We Hit The Lottery': Broncos Country Eager To See What New Management DoesColoradans curious to see what the new Denver Broncos ownership will mean for them, after it was announced Walmart heir and billionaire Robson Walton would now be the new man running the show.

New Broncos Management Could Mean Big Potential For Team & FansThe Denver Broncos have long been owned by Pat Bowlen. It’s a name fans have come to know and love as he spent time with the team and coaches, but did so much behind-the-scenes as well.

Walton Family Buy Denver Broncos For 'A Great Deal'From one family affair to another, the next chapter in Denver Broncos history appears clearer than ever before. Late Tuesday the team announced it had entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.