(CBS4) — The Colorado Avalanche returned to practice Thursday after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Players were also taking the time they have in between series to share moments with loved ones.
The team is still waiting to learn which team they’ll play in the Stanley Cup Final, as the New York Rangers and defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning remained tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of the series.
The extra time off has meant more time with family. For Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog, that means extra time to be a dad to his two children, Lineah and Luke.
“They’re the ones that keep me distracted,” Landeskog said during a press interview. “That’s been great.”