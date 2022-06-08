DENVER (CBS4) – Those flying out of Denver International Airport might spend more time in security lines this summer. Airport and Transportation Security Administration officials urge you to be prepared for a busy season.
DIA is forecasting pre-pandemic numbers similar to 2019 when the airport welcomed nearly 70,000 travelers a day. Airport officials say they hope for smooth operations by opening all 32 security lanes during peak travel times.
However, it’s also up to the traveler to be aware and mindful of what goes through those machines.
“I’ll show you some items that within a 20 minute window, one lane, these are items that were collected at our check point this morning,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau as he showed things like a bottle of wine, a typical-sized bottle of sunscreen or a typical-sized shaving canister. “These are all that cause us to pull your bag aside and do a secondary screening on them.”
It’s also best practice to check your airlines for changes ahead of arriving at the airport.