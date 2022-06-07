CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Arkansas River, Colorado News

(CBS4) – Rescuers say if you’re out on a boat or swimming somewhere in Colorado, take note — rivers are running high. The message comes after two people died on Monday on waterways in the southern part of the state.

An Arkansas River rafting boat flipped in the Royal Gorge area and it left one man dead.

Then, in an unrelated accident, a swimmer died Tuesday night in Lake Pueblo. That person’s body was located by search crews.

Jesse Sarles