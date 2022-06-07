(CBS4) – Rescuers say if you’re out on a boat or swimming somewhere in Colorado, take note — rivers are running high. The message comes after two people died on Monday on waterways in the southern part of the state.
An Arkansas River rafting boat flipped in the Royal Gorge area and it left one man dead.
Two people died in separate incidents on Arkansas River today. @COParksWildlife Rangers responded to a flipped boat in the Royal Gorge that left 1 man dead. Then a swimmer went missing in Lake Pueblo. Rangers recovered the remains at 6:30 p.m.
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2022
Then, in an unrelated accident, a swimmer died Tuesday night in Lake Pueblo. That person’s body was located by search crews.