DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind.

Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region has an “enhanced” threat for severe weather. Elsewhere there is mainly a “slight” threat including the east side of the Denver metro area.

When it comes to the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, the threat for severe weather will be limited by the expectation of very few thunderstorms developing so far west. If a storm actually impacts the metro area Tuesday afternoon it could be severe. But the chance of actually getting a thunderstorm on the urban corridor is 20% or less.

Extra clouds will also keep temperatures around 80 degrees along the Front Range on Tuesday which is near normal for the second week in June. It will be a noticeably slow warmup with 60s in the Denver area through at least 11 a.m. and then a quick jump of at least 10 degrees in a just a couple of hours.

Looking at the First Alert Extended Forecast, heat will be the big story later this week and especially by the weekend. The warmest weather since last summer is expected by Saturday.