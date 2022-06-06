AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed a section of Tower Road on Monday at around 8 p.m. Aurora Police say both northbound and southbound lanes between Colfax and 19th Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours.
Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but further information was not released.
#APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Tower Rd, both N/B & S/B, between Colfax & 19th, are closed for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Serious injuries are reported for the motorcycle driver. Expect the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours.
Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/dFekQoSyHT
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 7, 2022