GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council voted 5 to 3 to ban commercial gun sales in residential areas going forward. It comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home.
Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence.
While some wanted the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area the actions taken Monday night will not impact his shop or those already operating.