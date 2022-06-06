By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – With less than four weeks until Independence Day, Aurora Fire Rescue says they are already getting complaints about fireworks in neighborhoods. Fire officials say there are certain kinds of fireworks that are illegal within city limits — but not until June 15.
They ask for residents to only call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency.
(1/3) We're hearing from our community that some neighbors are already using fireworks.
Certain types of fireworks are legal in Aurora, but not until June 15. Here are some reminders to help keep everyone safe.
Please DO NOT use 911 to provide info about fireworks unless… pic.twitter.com/dZIZGhf2Qi
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 6, 2022
Complaints about fireworks can be filed online on the city’s website.
“The online fireworks complaint form will assist us in tracking major areas of concern and will help with enforcement,” fire officials stated on social media.
Find more information about fireworks in Aurora online.