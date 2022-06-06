CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora Fire, Aurora News

By Danielle Chavira

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – With less than four weeks until Independence Day, Aurora Fire Rescue says they are already getting complaints about fireworks in neighborhoods. Fire officials say there are certain kinds of fireworks that are illegal within city limits — but not until June 15.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

They ask for residents to only call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency.

Complaints about fireworks can be filed online on the city’s website.

“The online fireworks complaint form will assist us in tracking major areas of concern and will help with enforcement,” fire officials stated on social media.

Find more information about fireworks in Aurora online.