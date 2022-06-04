FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority crews are searching for a missing tuber. The adult male was unaccounted for on Saturday afternoon.
There is no confirmation that the tuber is in the river.
Tuber currently is unaccounted for; at this time there is not confirmation that they are in the river. Crews are searching for the individual (an adult male). Will post updates when available. https://t.co/CI0Gz2jobC
— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 4, 2022
Crews are parked along Gateway Bridge near 640 N. College in Fort Collins. Larimer Dive and Rescue crews are searching the shoreline from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park.
PFA crews and Larimer Dive and Rescue are searching the shoreline from about Legacy Park to the Whitewater Park. A drone has been deployed to aid in the search. pic.twitter.com/tCzpETahtq
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 4, 2022
A drone is searching for the missing tuber from the air.