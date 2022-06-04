CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police and Poudre Fire Authority crews are searching for a missing tuber. The adult male was unaccounted for on Saturday afternoon.

There is no confirmation that the tuber is in the river.

Crews are parked along Gateway Bridge near 640 N. College in Fort Collins. Larimer Dive and Rescue crews are searching the shoreline from Legacy Park to Whitewater Park.

A drone is searching for the missing tuber from the air.

