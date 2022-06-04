DENVER(CBS)- While Denver finished the day Saturday with some gusty winds farther east weekend thunderstorms were a little stronger. There were reports of a funnel cloud near Siebert and possible land spout tornado near Cheyenne Wells.
The storms also had a few pockets of heavy rain. With1 to over 4 inches in a few of the storms north of Wray near Wauneta in Yuma County.
There is a cold front pushing toward Colorado but, shouldn’t pass thru the state until late Sunday. So Sunday will have a few more clouds along with isolated late day thunderstorms. Little if any rain is expected from any storms that do form.
There is a chance for a few severe storms near the Kansas state line. But, most of the heavier storms will be in Kansas.
There is a bigger system expected to work its way into the state on Monday into Tuesday.
Monday night could have some heavy thunderstorms over the Front Range late into the night and again on Tuesday.