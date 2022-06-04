CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- While Denver finished the day Saturday with some gusty winds farther east weekend thunderstorms were a little stronger. There were reports of a funnel cloud near Siebert and possible land spout tornado near Cheyenne Wells.

(credit: CBS)

The storms also had a few pockets of heavy rain. With1 to over 4 inches in a few of the storms north of Wray near Wauneta in Yuma County.

(credit: CBS)

 

There is a cold front pushing toward Colorado but, shouldn’t pass thru the state until late Sunday. So Sunday will have a few more clouds along with isolated late day thunderstorms. Little if any rain is expected from any storms that do form.

(credit: CBS)

There is a chance for a few severe storms near the Kansas state line. But, most of the heavier storms will be in Kansas.

(credit: CBS)

There is a bigger system expected to work its way into the state on Monday into Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

Monday night could have some heavy thunderstorms over the Front Range late into the night and again on Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera