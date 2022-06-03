For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought MapAlthough most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago.

Trail Ridge Road Closed Just Days After Opening For Season Thanks To Huge Boulder, More SnowJust days after opening the entirety of Trail Ridge Road for the season, the road is closed again.

Colorado Climate Experts Calm Immediate Fears Of Potential Flooding Following Recent RainWhile it may seem like Colorado is seeing an excessive amount of snow and rainfall, climate experts told CBS4 all this moisture is what the state needs to help mitigate wildfire season and to help with water supply and a drought.

Short Stretch Of Yampa River Closed To Fishing Due To Critically Low Water FlowWildlife officials have declared an emergency fishing closure on a small, heavily fished portion of the Yampa River below Stagecoach Reservoir. Anglers have been asked to protect the renowned population of fish by temporarily dropping their lines elsewhere.