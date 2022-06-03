COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Omo the baby hippo at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo isn’t so little anymore. He’s close to tipping the scales at 500 pounds.
The zoo wants to know when you think the 10-month-old will actually hit that milestone. You can put in your guess on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo‘s Facebook page. The zoo will randomly pick a winner from those entries with the correct date.
Omo gets weighed when he crosses the scales without his mom. His last recorded weight was Wednesday at 495 pounds. The winner will receive a hippo plush toy.