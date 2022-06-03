JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of C-470 was shut down for westbound drivers at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Colorado State Patrol says a concrete truck rolled over between the Morrison and Alameda exits.
It appears on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera that traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.
CSP urges drivers to use Wadsworth or Kipling as alternatives.
C470 CLOSURE
Rolled concrete truck westbound between Morrison and Alameda (mp 3).
Use Wadsworth or Kipling to access northwest metro area. S1 pic.twitter.com/wmL9lKpYkG
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 4, 2022
It’s not clear if anyone is hurt in the crash, or what caused the crash.