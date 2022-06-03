CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of C-470 was shut down for westbound drivers at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Colorado State Patrol says a concrete truck rolled over between the Morrison and Alameda exits.

(credit: CDOT)

It appears on a Colorado Department of Transportation camera that traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

CSP urges drivers to use Wadsworth or Kipling as alternatives.

It’s not clear if anyone is hurt in the crash, or what caused the crash.