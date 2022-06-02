(CBS4) – New trees are coming to burn scars in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. With the help of the National Forest Foundation, about 400,000 seedlings will be planted in June across five burn areas created in 2020.
Forest officials say the burn scars take up more than 25% of the area. Seedlings were planted on 235 acres burned by the Lefthand and CalWood fires.
Another 1,100 will be planted on and near the Williams Fork and East Troublesome burn scars in the Sulphur Ranger District.
Lastly, crews will plant seedlings on 600 acres from the Cameron Peak Fire.