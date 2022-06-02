DENVER (CBS4) – It’s time for summer break which means many kids won’t have access to food during the day. Families struggling to put food on the table rely on school districts to provide meals to supplement what they can afford.

Luckily this summer, many school districts have free summer meal programs to help fill that gap.

Theresa Hafner, the Executive Director of Food Services for Denver Public Schools, is getting ready to shift gears from the school year to the summer break. She isn’t getting a vacation though, instead she is gearing up for DPS’ Free Summer Meal program.

“We’re serving kids meals all throughout the school year, but the hunger doesn’t take a break during the summer,” she said.

She and her coworkers feed Denver children every week day whether they are DPS students or not. The district has been doing it for at least 30 years, but this year she says it is more important than ever.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on a lot of families and so there is definitely a need,” she said.

It’s completely free at 47 schools across the district. There’s no need to sign up just show up and anyone under 18 will get a nutritious meal.

“They get breakfast which has hot and cold items, milk, fruit, and then they get lunch, which is fresh produce, pizza one day a week from Blackjack and sandwiches, hot food. It’s a variety,” she said.

They aren’t the only district in the state doing it. Poudre School District, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Boulder Valley Schools, Douglas County Schools and Adams 12 Five Star schools are all feeding kids over the summer.

Hafner says the meals help students focus on summer learning and families appreciate having the help when they need it the most.

“They’re very grateful that it’s another meal they don’t have to think about, and it’s school so it’s a fun place to go,” she said.

Denver Public Schools and many of the school districts will give anyone under 18 a free meal regardless of where they go to school. Some will even sell a meal to parents for a few bucks.

To find out more visit your district’s website:

Denver Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek School District

Douglas County Schools

Adams 5 Star Schools

Poudre School District

Boulder Valley School District