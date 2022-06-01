ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say rescuers have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a weekend rock fall and avalanche that also injured two climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says that a helicopter crew lifted the man’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker on Tuesday.
The Boulder County Coroner’s office planned to release the man’s identity after an autopsy, Patterson says.
Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Grieg’s condition wasn’t known Wednesday. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque suffered minor injuries, Patterson says.
