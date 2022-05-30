CBS News ColoradoWatch Now

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A bicyclist left the scene of a crash Sunday morning after a driver in a car swerved avoid them, resulting in a head-on crash, Wheat Ridge Police Department shared on Twitter.

(credit: Wheat Ridge PD)

According to the Wheat Ridge PD tweet, police were near the intersection with Sheridan Boulevard and W 28th Avenue, where a car swerved to avoid a bicyclist. That car then sideswiped another vehicle on Sheridan southbound and pushed it into northbound lanes. This caused a head-on crash with a third vehicle.

One adult was seriously injured. Another adult and a child were also hurt in the crash.

Police say the bicyclist involved left the crash scene and was not named as of Sunday.