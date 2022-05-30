ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – SWAT team members responded to the area near Federal Boulevard south of Union Avenue on Monday afternoon. A reverse 911 was sent to residents on Tanforan Drive, Englewood Police say.
Police say they’re working with a barricaded subject. Further details weren’t released.
This incident is still ongoing. W. Tanforan Dr. is closed from S. Federal Blvd. to S. Decatur St. Avoid the area and continue to monitor this feed for updates.
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) May 30, 2022
They ask residents to avoid the area.