Filed Under:Englewood News, Englewood Police, Federal Boulevard

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – SWAT team members responded to the area near Federal Boulevard south of Union Avenue on Monday afternoon. A reverse 911 was sent to residents on Tanforan Drive, Englewood Police say.

Police say they’re working with a barricaded subject. Further details weren’t released.

They ask residents to avoid the area.