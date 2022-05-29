(CBS4) – Late last week Greeley police animal control officers conducted an investigation into a report of a violent dog that bit a 10-year-old boy. On Friday officers tried to talk to Margaret Trujillo, the dog’s owner, but she refused to answer the door.
Then, on Saturday, officers returned to the residence and were able to talk to Trujillo. They told her the dog would be impounded, but the dog got loose and attacked one of the officers.
In body cam video released by the Greeley Police Department the officer can be seen firing twice at the dog but it ran away after it was struck in the back of one of its legs. The dog was eventually caught.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
Trujillo was given a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal-at-large.