Colorado Avalanche 'Excited For The Next Challenge,' Get Ready To Start WCF At HomeColorado forward Gabriel Landeskog finally gets a chance to play in the Western Conference Finals.

José Iglesias And Brendan Rodgers Of The Colorado Rockies Extend Hitting StreaksJosé Iglesias and Brendan Rodgers are both currently on impressive hitting streaks.

Russell Wilson Says Emotions Won't Get To Him In Return To SeattleRussell Wilson says he won't get caught up in the emotions of his return to Seattle when he leads the Broncos onto Lumen Field to face the Seahawks in the season opener in four months.

Schedule Set For Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Finals With Edmonton OilersThe Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers will meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday night in the first game of the Western Conference finals.

Darren Helm On His Avs-Blues Series Clinching Goal With 5.6 Seconds Left: 'Puck Found Its Way'Jared Bednar had been looking for a little extra aggressiveness from veteran center Darren Helm. Bednar got his wish on Friday night in St. Louis.

Avs Head To Western Conference Finals For The First Time In 20 YearsColorado opens the series against Edmonton on Tuesday night in Denver.