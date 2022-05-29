By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – Rescuers early Sunday evening were still responding on an active scene where three climbers were compromised in an avalanche that was triggered in the morning near Mt. Meeker within Rocky Mountain National Park.
One man was airlifted out, and, said a statement by the park: “A search is continuing for the second male who is still missing in the area where the avalanche occurred.”
“Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males,” said park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson in a prepared statement. “The female suffered minor injuries and is still on scene.”
Nearby hikers reported seeing a Black Hawk helicopter landing in a meadow in Moraine Park area, one of at least two aircrafts on scene on Sunday.
“Due to the location and severity of injuries of one of the males, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable,” she said. “This occurred at approximately 2 p.m. when there was a brief weather window. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies. Rescue teams are working in terrain above 11,500 feet and are experiencing winter like weather conditions.”
Agencies assisting include Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team with this operation included Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Colorado National Guard and Med Evac.