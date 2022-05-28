(CBS4) — It was a long-awaited return for many on Saturday morning, with colorful balloons, a blaring summer playlist and crowds lining the sidewalk for as far as the eye could see. Water World officially opened for the 2022 season.
“We’ve been here about an hour, hour and a half,” said Josh Runningwolf. He, his daughter Josierae, and several other members of his family came out early to nab the first spot in line at the amusement park in Federal Heights, ensuring they got a front row seat to the grand opening.
“We’re just excited, happy to be here,” he told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.
Moments later, a countdown started and once it was completed, the front gate opened with a flood of beach balls.
The Runningwolfs say they treasure these moments, as coming to Water World is a yearly tradition for them.
“Going on some slides, hanging out and enjoying summer and spending a lot more time with the kids, enjoying it all,” said Josh.
If you missed the unofficial start of the summer season, there’s still plenty of time to partake in the festivities. Water World is open until late August. For pricing details and hours, visit waterworldcolorado.com.
Water World is NOW OPEN! 😎
For hours ⏰, tickets 🎟️ & more, visit https://t.co/knD8UN6ORD. pic.twitter.com/mGduae1rnk
— Water World (@waterworldco) May 28, 2022