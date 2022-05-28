COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Police say three people were shot and wounded at a bar in Colorado Springs. KKTV reports the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at Babilonia Bar.
Police say officers found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had left the area. Police say officers helped the two people at the scene who were eventually taken to a hospital; their current conditions are unknown.
Police say one or more people fired multiple rounds into the establishment and left the scene. Police say officers are searching for the person or people involved.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.
