DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of students from the Denver area gathered at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol building to call for legislation that would further regulate who has access to guns, and the types of guns available on the market. Students from Northfield High School in Denver were behind the gathering just one day after their school was at the center of a possible gun threat for several hours.

Northfield was temporarily locked down and then later evacuated after two students were seen allegedly playing with paintball guns inside the school. That caused the school to go on a lockdown as students and staff barricaded themselves inside their classrooms.

“It was scary,” said Lauren Fisher, a student at Northfield.

“A lot of students [were] running, a lot of students (were) screaming. It was a lot of fear of what could have been. That fear was our main drive today,” said Maluhola Maka, the student body president of Northfield High.

Maka, Fisher and several other students spoke at the rally expressing their fears, frustrations and demands for gun reform.

“I should be worrying about finals and what I am going to do this weekend, and who I am going to hang out with, and what I will post on Instagram. But, instead, I was overcome with the fear of what if I never see my Dad again? What if my brother goes through the same thing? What if this is my last day and I am sitting in a chemistry class under a table?” Fisher told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“The feeling of fear that we had is something we don’t want anybody else to experience,” Maka said.

Maka said she, personally, wasn’t calling for complete gun takebacks or legislation that would stop the sales of guns. Instead, she said she felt there must be a way for lawmakers to further restrict who can access guns through background checks and require that guns be safely stored and locked.

“Columbine, that is the first and last time that should have ever happened. Yet I have grown up doing this. Since Kindergarten until today I know what to do in a lockdown drill,” Fisher said. “I turn off the lights, get under the table and don’t talk. I don’t think any kids should have to grow up with that.”

The student council from Northfield High organized the rally with the support of some of their teachers.

Though most of the students who attended the rally were too young to vote, those CBS4 spoke with said they hoped their cries for change would encourage those who have the power to do so, to make that change now.

“Even though the majority of the students here can’t vote, we know what we want. If 16-year-olds, who are insane, are able to realize what happened yesterday and in Texas, and what happened in Columbine, shouldn’t be happening, then adults and people who can vote should be able to realize they need to make a change,” Fisher said.