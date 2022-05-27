(CBS4) – In a new ranking of the top states for millennials to live in, Colorado makes the Top 10. The Centennial State is ranked No. 10 in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best & Worst States for Millennials” list.
Millennials are defined as people born between 1981 and 1996. CBS News reported a few years ago that they make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population.
As part of WalletHub’s extensive study Colorado came in as the state with the third highest percentage of millennials in the country.
Colorado gets high marks for economic health and quality of life. It would probably have been even higher than No. 10 overall if not for its mediocre score in the measurements for education and health.
One hurdle for millennials living in Colorado, according to the study, is the high cost of housing. Only California and Hawaii came in with higher housing costs for millennials than Colorado.
The state of Washington came in as the best state in the country for millennials to live in. Two of Colorado’s neighboring states — Utah and Nebraska — also got high rankings. Another neighbor — New Mexico — was ranked as one of the worst states to live in.
