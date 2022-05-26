DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday to declare a disaster emergency regarding the infant formula shortage. Families across the country have been desperate to find formula after a manufacturing plant shut down, halting production.
The declaration in Colorado frees up emergency funding for distributing donor breast milk for free.
Earlier this month, the governor’s office announced a partnership on Tuesday with Mothers’ Milk Bank through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Foundation. The two are collecting human milk donations and funding to help families.
It could be another six to eight weeks until baby formula is available on retail shelves across the country.
RELATED: Colorado’s Diana DeGette Leads Hearing Over Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage