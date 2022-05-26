By Danielle Chavira
AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Eagle County seized 30 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on May 25. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 near Avon.
They say the suspect was following another vehicle too closely.
Investigators say they contacted the driver, Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes, and a passenger, Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo. They used a K9 to search the vehicle which alerted to the back of the truck. They say they found the drugs inside of a spare tire. and an illegally concealed handgun.
Arrellanes, 27 of Arizona, faces numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
Portillo, 24 of Arizona, is also being held on a $100,000 bond for charges including carrying a concealed weapon.