(CBS4) — Denver International Airport is expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, with pre-pandemic travel numbers expected. During the period from Thursday, May 26 through Tuesday, May 31, almost 1.2 million passengers are forecast to travel through DEN.
The projected travel numbers are expected to match or even beat the numbers from Memorial Day weekend in 2019 pre-pandemic.
The airport estimates that the busiest days during the holiday weekend will be Friday, May 27 and Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. On both of those days, DIA is expecting about 210,000 passengers.
“So I think it definitely signifies the return of travel and that summer is going to be a busy season,” said DEN spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa. “It’s kind of the start of that, right? Memorial Day kind of kicks off summer travel for lot, and as kids start to get out of school and families go on vacation, we are expecting it to be a busy summer season.”
If you’re planning on flying through DEN this Memorial Day Weekend, airport officials say you should arrive at least two hours before your scheduled boarding time.
All airport parking lots are also currently open, except the Mt. Elbert lot, which will open when the Pikes Peak lot reaches capacity.