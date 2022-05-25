(CBS4)– Elijah McClain‘s mother visited Washington DC this week as President Joe Biden signed an executive order on police accountability. Elijah died after a confrontation with police and paramedics in Aurora in August 2019.
That order establishes a national database of police misconduct.
Sheneen McClain was invited along with family members of other victims of police brutality.
“I’m honored that they thought of me, thought of my son, but it doesn’t do enough. This executive order wouldn’t have stopped my son’s murder. To me, that’s basically what it comes down to,” said McClain.
McClain said that was her message when she was able to speak directly to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She asked them to do more and pass more police accountability legislation.