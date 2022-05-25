DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is boosting security and police presence in and around schools over the next two weeks. This comes after a deadly school shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.
DPS released a statement on Wednesday that read, in part, “There are no words to express our pain about the mass shooting at an elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District west of San Antonio. We are sending our deepest sympathies to all of the people impacted by this school shooting. We are also keeping in our hearts the countless others whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence.
“The safety and well being of our students is our priority. We value the trust that families put in all of us every day to keep our children safe. It is a responsibility we take seriously. We want every member of the Denver Public Schools family to remember that we have safety policies, plans and procedures that have been put in place by our Department of Safety, Denver Police Department and Denver Fire Department.”
The school district also reiterated its commitment to mental health and supporting children and adults, with its team of psychologists, social workers and counselors available to provide emotional support.