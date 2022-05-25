CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- We have a warm finish working its way it for the end of the work week. A big ridge of high pressure is rolling into the Rockies bringing with it dry air and warmer temperatures across the state.

Temperatures will be rising into the 70s and 80s across the lower elevations of the state with 50s and 60s into the mountains all for Thursday.

The ridge will strengthen Friday into Saturday building temperatures even more.

There is a little moisture that eeks into the picture on Friday but, it isn’t a lot. Just enough to put a slight chance for isolated afternoon showers and t-storms over the Front Range.

Better chances of late day showers and thunderstorms along with slightly cooler temperatures will slide in Sunday and Memorial Day with a weak trough of low pressure.

Sunday afternoon will have scattered thunderstorms possible over western and northern Colorado. The Front Range and Eastern Plains will see a few isolated thunderstorms.

Memorial Day in the Denver metro area has a 20% chance for late day showers/storms.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera