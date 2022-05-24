DENVER (CBS4) – Some Coloradans living in Denver who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are facing some serious issues. The food assistance is getting delayed for many amid steep inflation being felt at the grocery store.
Denver’s Department of Human Services says it’s suffering staffing shortages within its Family and Adult Assistance Division as well as an increase in applicants. Since January, there’s been a 17% increase in new SNAP applications compared to the same time last year.
“Other DHS staff, who are trained, have been temporarily reassigned to assist with the processing of these applications and many teams have implemented working overtime to mitigate the delay,” the department told CBS4 in an email.
The department say it is working on outreach efforts to provide more food access resources for recipients.
Community members who believe they are at critical risk can call the department at 720-944-4DHS (4347). The department also partners with Food Bank of the Rockies which will host a mobile food pantry on June 17 from 9-11 a.m. at 3815 Steele Street and June 27 from 9-11 a.m. at 2060 W Colfax Avenue.