DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, Denver and most of Colorado will stay colder than normal on Tuesday. It will also stay cloudy with more mountain snow and more rain possible in the metro area.
More than 6 inches of snow had fallen in some mountain areas by early Tuesday morning including in Fairplay. The Arapahoe Basin ski area reported 5 inches.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the I-70 corridor between Summit County and Georgetown, US 40 between Winter Park and Empire, and Highway 285 between Kenosha Pass and Chaffee County. Most of these areas will see a total of 5-10 inches of snow from Monday night to Tuesday night. Advisories for snow are not uncommon in late May but it’s rare to see so much snow day after day in the high country this late in the season.
The snow level will get no lower than about 7,500 feet so for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, any precipitation on Tuesday will be all rain. Expect cloudy skies and much cooler than normal temperatures throughout the day with a chance for showers largely waiting until after 5 p.m.
By later in the evening around 8 p.m., the chance for rain showers should get better in the Denver metro area. Then by midnight, most areas will be dry with gradually clearing skies.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, sunshine will finally return statewide and temperatures will reach around 70 degrees in the Denver metro area. That’s still somewhat cooler than normal. Then 80s arrive for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.