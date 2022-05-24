DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. Fourteen children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.

Polis released this statement, “This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year. Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected.”

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow tweeted his response that read, “Thoughts and prayers will not bring these children back. And it clearly won’t stop the next shooting. It never has. This is a policy problem. If you’re an elected official who won’t join me to fix this, sit down and shut up.”