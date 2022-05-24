(CBS4) – We’ve shared with you the stories of moms desperate for baby formula after a recall shut down the top manufacturer, Abbott, causing a nationwide shortage.
Now Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, chairs a committee in Congress that will investigate how the shortage happened, what’s taking so long and what can be done about it.
Top executives from Abbott and two other formula manufacturers along with the FDA commissioner are set to appear before Congress on Wednesday.