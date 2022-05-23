DENVER (CBS4) – Nuggets fans worst fears came true as Tim Connelly has agreed to become the Minnesota Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations.
Connelly held the same title with the Nuggets and spent 9 years in Denver as the General Manager and President of Basketball Operations.
Connelly’s accomplishments in Denver include drafting 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the 2nd round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He also put together a Nuggets team that went to the Western Conference Finals in the 2019-20 season. It was only the 4th time in franchise history that the Nuggets played for a chance to go to the NBA Finals.
Minnesota lured Connelly away from Denver with a five-year, $40 million dollar contract plus ownership equity in the Minnesota franchise.
It’s expected that the Nuggets will promote current General Manager Calvin Booth to fill Connelly’s vacated position.