(CBS4) — Are you missing that ski lift chair in your living room? Don’t have the gondola swinging inside your gazebo? Now’s your chance to remedy the situation.
Steamboat Ski Resort’s auction began today.
It includes 138 chairs from the deconstructed Christie III chairlift, three gondolas which were first installed in 1986, and what the resort calls a “one-of-a-kind” medical gondola cabin.
The old items will make room for the new. Steamboat is entering the second phase of its $200 million “Full Steam Ahead” expansion and improvement project. Foremost among the new lifts and terrain being installed is the Wild Blue Gondola. It will be the longest gondola in North America at more than three miles in length, according to the resort. It will also be the fastest 10-person ride in the country, the resort states.
Other planned features include a new après ski plaza, new restaurants and bars, new lodging, a ski beach and an ice rink.
When completed, the expansion will make Steamboat the state’s second largest ski area, the resort claims.
The auction ends Sunday at 8 p.m.
Winning bidders must pick up their items in person the morning of June 11. The resort will not store, deliver, or ship any of the purchases.