DENVER (CBS4)– Some communities are coming together to help families who may be struggling. The Mile High United Way organized its first-ever “Women United Village Event” over the weekend.
More than 100 families benefited from the effort and collected essential baby supplies like diapers, clothes, car seats and more.
There were also organizations offering resources including Denver Health and the YMCA.
The event to help families was based on the idea that raising kids takes a village, especially with high inflation and low supply.
“I think you only have to look across the supermarket aisles to see formula shortages. We hear about women who reuse diapers. It’s the number one thing that they choose, sometimes between rent and diapers for their baby. To be able to have diapers, wipes, all of those things, it helps relieve a little bit of stress for a family,” said Chief Development Officer Chelsea Carver.
Organizers say they hope events like this help mothers put their families first and keep up with the other priorities in their lives.