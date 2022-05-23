AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Malik Miner died after being shot at a party in Aurora. Police responded to the area near Peoria Street and Cornell Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. on May 21.
The coroner’s office says Miner was shot in a parking lot of a business complex. Police say he died at the scene.
A second victim, a juvenile male, was also shot. Police say he was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Those who know about the shooting or any possible suspects are asked to call the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.